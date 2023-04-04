IPL 2023: Team-wise list of players injured in the tournament

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IPL trophy

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced on March 31 with the game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. While the tournament was much-awaited for the fans with the extravaganza returning to its home and away format, injury to key players have certainly left the franchises frustrated. In case of some players, the teams knew they were already ruled out of the tournament but a few other cricketers' injuries have popped up only recently and the last minute developments have affected team combinations.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been hurt badly due to this as Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is not available for the first half while Reece Topley injured his shoulder in the game against Mumbai Indians. Their star batter Rajat Patidar has also been ruled out due to achilles heel injury. Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson got injured in the first game of the season and has already been ruled out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians' bowling attack is affected with Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson not available due to injuries while CSK are also struggling in the same aspect. For the four-time champions, Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson are injured and ruled out while Ben Stokes is bowling very less. However, the England all-rounder bowled one over in the game against LSG.

Thanks to these injuries, the teams are left with finding last minute replacements for the players while a few franchises have opted to not name a replacement for now. While RCB have opted against naming a replacement for Patidar, MI are yet to announce the name who will replace Jhye Richardson in the squad.

List of Injured players in IPL 2023:

MI - Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson

CSK - Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson, Ben Stokes (Knee injury, hence bowling very limited)

RCB - Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlewood (ruled out of first half), Reece Topley (Injured in first game)

DC - Rishabh Pant.

PBKS - Jonny Bairstow

RR - Prasidh Krishna

GT - Kane Williamson

KKR - Shreyas Iyer

Latest Cricket News