IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad to reveal captain's name soon; Markram, Mayank stand as frontrunners

IPL 2023: In a major development in the Surisers Hyderabad's camp, the orange army is set to reveal their captain's name on Thursday. The Indian Premier League is more than a month away and there are only two teams left without any captains. Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will have to find their leaders for the 2023 edition. Meanwhile, SRH have announced that they will announce their captain tomorrow. "Captain announcement tomorrow", SRH wrote in a poster shared on social media.

Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal frontrunners

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal are being considered as the front runners to get the captain's hat. Markam has recently led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the first-ever edition of the SA20 League. Meanwhile, Agarwal was the captain of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 since KL Rahul left the team to lead Lucknow Super Giants. They finished on sixth place in the ten team event with 7 wins from 14 games.

Notably, Agarwal had a bad season with the bat for PBKS as he managed to score 196 runs from 13 matches at an average of 16.33. Later and was axed from captaincy early in November and then released from the PBKS team ahead of the auctions for 2023.

SRH's relation with foreign captains

SRH are currently without a captain as they released Kane Williamson ahead of the Auctions for the 2023 season. Williamson led the orange army in 2018 in Warner's absence and also in 2022 when SRH axed Warner. They have a good history of appointing foreign captains and Markram's promotion won't come as a surprise. SRH is one of few teams in the IPL to have foreign captains for a long time. They gave the captaincy to David Warner in 2015 and then to Williamson in Warner's absence. Notably, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is present in the squad has donned the captain's hat a few times. He may be an outside choice for the role.

SRH squad for IPL 2023

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar

