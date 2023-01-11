IPL 2023 streaming might be available for free | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@IPL) The IPL Trophy

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League is around the corner and it is expected to be bigger than before. With 10 teams playing 18 games each, the next edition certainly will be filled with high-octane clashes. The tournament is expected to go on for almost 75 days and it will be played in its original format. Every team will play one home game and one away game. The Indian Premier League is a brand in itself and everybody wants to have a piece of it in some way or the other.

The online broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was path-breaking in itself and it certainly opened new windows and new opportunities as far as online streaming services are concerned. The recently concluded edition of the FIFA World Cup was available for free on the JioCinema application. After the grand success of this model, it is now being reported that Reliance aims to apply a similar kind of plan for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Last year Viacom18 purchased the media rights for the 2023-2027 season of the Indian Premier League for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore.

It is being said that Viacom18 is considering multiple strategies to cement itself in the live sports streaming market. It isn't completely clear what Viacom18 is aiming for as of now. Reliance also might offer cheap or free product offerings. Interestingly, the company also might broadcast IPL in different regional languages. Various business analysts are saying that Viacom18's free IPL offering could immensely benefit them as it could bring in more viewers. This will be the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League which started back in the year 2008. The mini auctions for the next season were held on December 23, 2022, in Kochi. The IPL is now a ten-team event. Last year, teams were divided in two groups but this time around it will resume its original format. The schedule for the next edition is yet to be announced.

Latest Cricket News