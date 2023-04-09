IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 14, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : AP Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: SRH vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in the 14th game of IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. While PBKS will want to continue their winning streak at the tournament. On the other hand, SRH will want to want to open their account at the tournament.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 14

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XI -

Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Punjab Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium generally assists the batters and one can expect a high-scoring affair. The last game between SRH and RR saw the latter registering a total of over 200 batting first. If the pitch stays the same, both team's batters would be itching to bat here.

As for the weather, first of all, there is no chance of rain whatsoever. A cloud cover of 1% to 4% is expected throughout the match. The temperature will be around 28-33 Degrees Celsius during match hours. The fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is currently in an impressive form and is expected to prove lethal in front of the SRH bowlers. In the previous game, he scored 82 off 49 balls including 6 fours and 5 sixes and is expected to be brilliant with bat in the upcoming match as well.

Best Bowler of the Match: Nathan Ellis

Ellis who conceded took four-wicket haul and was named the player of the match in his previous game is expected to display an impressive bowling performance against SRH as well.

Who will win the Match: Punjab Kings

Latest Cricket News