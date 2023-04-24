IPL 2023: SRH vs DC, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 34, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals face each other

IPL 2023: SRH vs DC, Today Match Prediction - Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns against David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the 34th match of IPL 2023. Two teams with some off-colour campaigns and two with some problems to address at an alarming rate. While DC are placed on 10th with just a solitary win, SRH are on 9th with 2 wins against their name. Before the action unfolds, let's see how these two teams can fare against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

DC's story of only two batters

DC and SRH are finding it hard while batting. The two teams are finding it hard to score big consistently and their players are underfiring at the moment. Meanwhile, DC are mostly led by only two batters - David Warner and Axar Patel. While Warner and Patel have made 285 and 148 runs, respectively, none of the other batters have gone past the 100-run mark. Warner's strike rate was a concern but he batted at a better rate against KKR. Meanwhile, their bowling is also leaking runs.

SRH's inconsistent form

SRH are placed slightly better but have a similar sort of story going on in the batting. The likes of Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, and Aiden Markram have performed only in a handful of matches and the bowling is led by the rising Mayank Markande.

Pitch and Weather

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is a good batting track. It helps batters score decent runs. Notably, the venue can help spinners if the sun opens the cracks.

As per AccuWeather, there is a slight chance of rain pouring down in the evening. There is a 15% probability of rain, while the clouds are expected to stay a bit during game time. The temperature is predicted to hover around 25 degrees.

Best Batter Prediction:

David Warner - The DC captain will be up against his former franchise SRH. He is the leading run-scorer in Hyderabad and has scored 1602 runs here. He might go big today.

Best Bowler Prediction:

Mayank Markande - SRH spinner Markande is having a fine season with the ball. He is their leading wicket-taker with 8 scalps in 4 games. The youngster has an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 12.

Match Winner Prediction: Delhi Capitals

