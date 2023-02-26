IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly picks top 5 Indian players to watch out for featuring Shubman Gill

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023 is over a month away now and the excitement around it is growing by the day. Every season, we get to see a few superstars made, and existing ones cement their places for good. Now, Sourav Ganguly, in conversation with Star Sports, picked his top five players to watch out for this season. The former Indian captain did not include Suryakumar Yadav in the list stating that he doesn't fall in the youngster bracket. He picked Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"The best in the business is Suryakumar Yadav. Obviously, you don't consider him a youngster anymore, but having said that, among the young players, Prithvi Shaw has a lot of talent in the T20 format, and I think Rishabh Pant. He is young and has got the world at his feet. I would keep a look at Ruturaj Gaikwad. I think these are the three batsmen. Umran Malik is one who will probably if he stays fit, will continue to keep the fans interested."

He forgot the last name, but Harbhajan, who was also present threw in Shubman Gill's name and Ganguly agreed. "That's the name which slipped my mind. But I think my fifth player would be Shubman Gill. So, it's Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Surya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill."

FAQs - IPL 2023

What are the 10 teams that will face each other in the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will face each other in a race to win the prestigious title.

Who will play the opening match?

The IPL will begin with a high-voltage match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

How many total matches will be played in the tournament?

The 16th edition of IPL will stage a total of 70 league stage matches including 18 double-headers will be played from March 31 to May 21.

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

