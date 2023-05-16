IPL 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record in GT vs SRH game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill created and broke a plethora of records on the way to his maiden IPL century in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (May 15). He slammed 101 runs off just 58 balls with 13 fours and a six to his name. On the back of his stunning knock, GT posted 188 runs for the loss of nine wickets after 20 overs and in turn, their bowlers defended the total easily to win the game by 34 runs. With this win, the Titans also sealed their playoffs qualification along with a top two finish in the points table.

Coming back to Gill's records, the youngster also broke a long standing record of Sachin Tendulkar that was created back in 2010. Gill reached his fifty off just 22 balls hitting nine fours during his stay in the middle. However, he didn't hit a single six. This is a fastest fifty in the history of IPL without hitting a single maximum. Sachin Tendulkar was at the top of this list having reached the 50-run mark without smashing a six off 23 balls against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) back in 2010.

Sachin had scored 63 runs off 32 balls in that game with 11 fours to his name. On the other hand, Gill ended up smashing his maiden IPL ton and was dismissed on 101. Perhaps, the only six he hit in the innings came in the 12th over of the innings off Abhishek Sharma.

Speaking after the match, Shubman Gill said, "I made my IPL debut against SRH and got my first hundred against them, so life has come a full circle. Hopefully many more to come. It's all about the bowlers and situation and I don't dwell much on my last innings. It is important to focus on the situation in front. The six off Abhishek Sharma was the most pleasing thing for me. I told him that if you bowl to me I'm gonna hit you for a six."

