IPL 2023: Shubman Gill and Bhuvneshwar Kumar create an all-time record in GT vs SRH game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shubman Gill

A lot of records were created and broken in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). GT defeated SRH by 34 runs to seal their playoff qualification even as Shubman Gill and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred for their respective teams. While Gill smashed his maiden IPL century, the SRH pacer Bhuvi picked up a five-wicket haul and also scored 27 runs to keep his side in the hunt in the chase.

Shubman Gill and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the first opposing pair to score a century and pick up a five-wicket haul in the same innings in IPL. This is the first time such thing has happened in the cash-rich league. Interestingly, even in Men's T20 cricket, this has happened only twice before. Karun Nair (111) of Karnataka and V Athisayaraj Davidson (5/30) for Tamil Nadu achieved this feat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Another such instance happened in a T20 International game between Belgium and Austria in 2021. The pair of Saber Zakhil (100*) of Belgium and Aqib Iqbal (5/5) of Austria was involved in such a unique record a couple of years ago.

Among other records, Shubman Gill smacked the fastest fifty in the history of IPL without hitting a six. He went past Sachin Tendulkar in this aspect who had scored a 23-ball fifty while Gill reached the 50-run mark in 22 balls. Overall, he has scored 576 runs this season at a sttike-rate of more than 145 in 13 matches and is at the second position in the list of top run-getters this season.

As for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he picked up his second five-wicket haul to become only the third bowler to do so in the history of the cash-rich league. Only Jaydev Unadkat and James Faulkner have picked multiple five-wicket hauls in IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is now the top wicket-taker for SRH this season with 14 scalps to his name at an average of 25.07.

Latest Cricket News