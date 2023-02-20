IPL 2023: Setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as star bowler set to miss Indian tournament | READ

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni's CSK will miss the services of a star bowler

IPL 2023: The Men's Indian Premier League is more than a month away from getting kicked off on March 31. The first match will feature defending champions locking horns against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, ahead of the much-awaited action, four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have received a major setback.

CSK's fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is suffering from a recurrence of a back injury and will have to undergo surgery for the same. The treatment will reportedly make the New Zealand star stay on the sidelines for about four months.

The Kiwi star was earlier ruled out of the ongoing two-match Test series against England due to a suspected stress fracture of the back. "Kyle has seen a back surgeon and is getting surgery later in the week," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. "It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. He's been fantastic around all of our sides when he's been part of them.

We just wish him well and hope we'll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well," he added.

Jamieson is out of action for New Zealand for about eight months since suffering from a back injury. He last played for the Blackcaps in a Test series against England in their home in June 2022. He featured in domestic List A and T20 cricket from January and looked to make his comeback. He also played for New Zealand XI in the tour game against England in January. However, he will now have to wait longer for his return.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are looking for their fifth title in the Indian cash-rich tournament since their last title in 2021. They had a poor 2022 as they finished on 9th in the 10-team event with just 4 wins from 14 games

