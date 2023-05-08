IPL 2023: Sanju Samson surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul in big milestones

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson in RR vs SRH match

Rajasthan Royals suffered another disappointing defeat as they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets despite posting a 200-plus total on May 7. Rajasthan's inconsistent form put them in the fourth position in the points table with just five wins in 11 games. But the Royals' camp will be happy to see Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson returning to form with brilliant fifties against SRH. Buttler top-scored with 95 off 59 while skipper Samson smashed 66* off 38 to end poor form in IPL 2023.

Samson also smashed four fours and five sixes during his sensational knock against SRH and achieved some big milestones. With his four fours, Samson reached the 300-four mark in IPL and became the only 22nd player to do so. He surpassed the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar in this list, who had recorded 295 fours from just 78 IPL games for Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan leads the most fours in the IPL chart with 729 fours, followed by David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma in the top-five chart.

Most fours in IPL

729 - Shikhar Dhawan 624 - David Warner 619 - Virat Kohli 539 - Rohit Sharma 506 - Suresh Raina

Samson surpassed KL Rahul in another record

Samson also treated home fans with five big sixes and took his tally to 114 sixes in IPL. He surpassed KL Rahul's tally of 109 sixes and is now only behind MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant with the most IPL sixes by wicketkeepers' list.

232 sixes - MS Dhoni 131 sixes - Dinesh Karthik 123 sixes - Rishabh Pant 114 sixes - Sanju Samson 109 sixes - KL Rahul

Rajasthan skipper's five sixes against SRH also helped him register another record. This was Samson's 9th IPL innings where he smashed five or more sixes. Samson also surpassed MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the list of Indian players with the most IPL innings with five or more sixes

12 innings - KL Rahul 10 innings - Rohit Sharma 9 innings - Sanju Samson 8 innings - MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina 7 innings - Rishabh Pant

