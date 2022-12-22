Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
IPL 2023: Sam Curran talks about his chances at Auction; says being with Stokes can affect his chances

The IPL auction will take place in Kochi with all-rounders like Stokes and Australia's Cameron Green, among others, expected to make big bucks with several teams hoping to bid big on them.

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2022 14:16 IST
Ben Stokes and Sam Curran
Image Source : AP Ben Stokes and Sam Curran

Sam Curran's name will undoubtedly be one of the most awaited in the Auction and the England all-rounder is expected to go for big bucks, with several franchises raising the paddle for him. 

He is hoping to get a good deal in the IPL auction on Friday but said being in the same "bracket" as someone like Ben Stokes and a few others might affect his chances.

The IPL auction will take place in Kochi with all-rounders like Stokes and Australia's Cameron Green, among others, expected to make big bucks with several teams hoping to bid big on them. Curran, whose base price is Rs 2 crore, can multiply his earnings in the auction and the 24-year-old said he will be keenly following the action on television.

"I've been in previous auctions (as well); you go in with your base price. I'll be watching (the auction) on TV. On Friday morning, I guess, when your name comes up, you just say 'keep the paddle up there'," Curran said in a video posted by 'The Telegraph'.

Curran, who was picked up for a mind-boggling Rs 7.2-crore by Punjab Kings -- the third-highest bid in the auctions prior to IPL 2019, added he was quite hopeful of landing a good deal.

"Firstly you've got to get picked. I've got hope that I'll go somewhere. But I guess that's one of those things (that) I'm in the same bracket as (Ben) Stokes and a few other all-rounders, who have come out and I guess they work in sets. So, anything can happen," he added.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Curran was released by Punjab Kings but the pace bowling all-rounder, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore, was finally sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore.

With four-time IPL champions CSK looking to rebuild after finishing ninth in IPL 2022, they could again target Curran as Dwayne Bravo has retired, leaving a key slot vacant. The England player would suit them because he has done well for them in the past.

On England's stunning 3-0 Test series win against Pakistan, Curran said, the way the side was playing was simply amazing.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya likely to be India's next white-ball captain

"(Now) you've got Brooky (Harry Brook) coming in and get three hundreds in Pakistan and he is kind of saying 'how would Jonny get back'. It's absolutely amazing. I guess everyone thought Pakistan is an amazingly tough place to tour. But to win, it's an amazing achievement," said Curran. 

The IPL Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST on Friday, December 23.  

