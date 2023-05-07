IPL 2023: RR vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 52, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RR host SRH

IPL 2023: RR vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in the 52nd match of IPL 2023. Sanju Samson's RR and Aiden Markram's SRH will lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Both RR and SRH are looking for wins after having four defeats in their last five matches. Let's see how these two can fare against each other in the reverse fixture between the two sides.

Will Brook retain his place?

Harry Brook has been all or nothing in the season. He hit a fabulous hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders three weeks back but did not contribute well on either half of that ton. Glenn Phillips has played just one game in the season and is a power hitter in the middle order. Brook's role looks unclear in the team and he might find it tough to keep his place for long if he continues to send these returns. SRH are on 10th place at the moment and have been on the losing side in the last four of their five outings.

RR look to find winning ways

RR were going strong in the first half of the season. They are still placed in the top four but they would want to bag a few wins sooner than later. RR have 5 wins in 10 games and have 4 losses in the last five outings. They suffered a drubbing against Mumbai Indians in their last game and will look for an improved show.

Best Batter Prediction: Sanju Samson can be a batter to watch out for. He has a fabulous record against SRH and is the batter to have the most runs against them.

Best Bowler Prediction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be a bowler to watch out for. He has a good head-to-head record against RR's Jos Buttler in T20Is. Also, Kumar can vary his pace and this surface might assist him.

RR's Probable Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Adam Zampa, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

SRH's Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen/Akeal Hossein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi

Pitch and weather conditions

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium generally plays slow. There is help for the bowlers. In the previous match here, RR were thumped by GT in when the former batted in the first innings. They chased the target down comfortably. The weather is expected to be warm and rain is not predicted.

Match Winner Prediction: Rajasthan Royals

Latest Cricket News