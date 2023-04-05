IPL 2023: RR vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 8, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab face Rajasthan in Guwahati

IPL 2023: RR vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction - Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will face Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 8th match of IPL 2023. The Indian Premier League travels to the North-East for the first time in its history as Guwahati will become the second home for RR in two matches this season. Both teams are coming off a win in their first games and will look to continue similar work. Let's see how they can fare against each other in the match on April 5.

RR have a strong core, can beat any team

Rajasthan Royals have a strong core in their squad. The likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer boost their batting, while Trent Boult, Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal provide fire in the bowling. Their batters starred in their tournament opener against SRH while Chahal led the bowling unit to tear apart the Hyderabad lineup.

While there has been no IPL game played at the venue, Rajasthan batters will like to garner some runs on the batting-friendly track.

PBKS still miss Livingstone but has power in their dressing room

Punjab Kings will miss the services of Liam Livingstone for at least one more game as he is awaiting fitness clearance from the ECB and is yet to join the squad. But they still have plenty of power in their dressing room. Kagiso Rabada has returned from his national duties and is set to feature in the game against RR.

PBKS have the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan in the batting line-up, while their bowling boasts Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran, among others.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. There have been no IPL games played at the venue and only 3 T20Is have been held here. The previous T20I held here was between India and South Africa and that witnessed 458 runs being scored for the loss of 6 wickets.

There is a slight chance of rain pouring down in Guwahati in the evening. As per AccuWeather, there is a 25% probability of precipitation in the evening. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees.

Predictions

The best batter of the Match: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler can be a threat to anyone, especially in batting conditions. He was deadly with the bat in the start and provided a perfect platform for a strong finish in the match.

The best bowler of the Match: Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada returns from South Africa and bowls express pace with high discipline. He can bowl at any point of the game and can get wickets at will.

Who will win the Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

