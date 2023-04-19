IPL 2023: RR vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 26, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan face Lucknow in match 26

IPL 2023: RR vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in the 26th match of IPL 2023. Two teams with formidable attacks, two sides who are on top of the points table will have a go at each other in their sixth match as IPL returns to Jaipur after four years. Let's see how these two can fare against each other.

RR looking like a team to beat

Rajasthan have looked great in all five matches played so far. Their top four have fired runs with Shimron Hetmyer providing the finishing touches. RR's bowling is well led by Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Trent Boult has been striking well in the first over and Sandeep Sharma has bowled well at the death.

RR's famous spin trio of Zampa, Chahal, and Ashwin have played together only two times and they have threatened the opposition attack. In the first such instance against CSK, they bowled 12 overs, conceded 95 runs, and took five wickets. In the next game against GT, they gave 105 runs in 12 overs, the game where Rashid Khan was hit for 46 in his four.

LSG's power in the middle-order

While RR like to go big from the start, LSG find themselves hitting more in the later part of the innings. Their top four- Mayers, Rahul, Krunal, and Hooda strike at 126.01, as compared to the Royals' top four hitting at 149.21.

LSG's middle order has powered them well in the past few games, with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni hitting well. From No.5 to No.8 batters, LSG hit at 167, while RR strike near 160. Rahul's team is well led by Mark Wood in the bowling department with 11 wickets in four games.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium favours chasing. RR have hosted 47 games here and teams batting first have won only 15 times. The surface suits the bowlers and the pitch being used for this game looks a bit dry underneath, which can offer a decent turn. The ground dimensions are bigger here.

The weather in Rajasthan is expected to stay cloudy in the evening. There is hardly a 3% chance of rain in the evening but we should get a full game.

Best Batter:

Jos Buttler - RR opener Buttler has batted well at the venue. He has an average of 54.25 and strikes at 143. Buttler has also scored four fifties here and can be a player to watch out for.

Best Bowler:

Ravi Ashwin - LSG have a few left-handers and Ashwin can be a threat in front of them. The likes of Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have struggled against off-spinners and Ashwin would be eager to benefit from it.

Match Winner Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

