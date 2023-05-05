IPL 2023 RR vs GT, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 48, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team RR celebrates

IPL 2023, RR vs GT, Today Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the 48th game of IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Friday. In the 9 matches played in the tournament so far, RR have won 5 times and GT who are the table-toppers have won 6 times.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 48

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Full Squad -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium favours batters in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 158 runs from 48 IPL matches so far. But Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 202, the highest total at this venue, while batting first in the most recent game here. So, fans can expect a high-scoring clash between two title contenders on Friday.

As for the weather, there is no chance of rain, according to Accuweather. A cloud cover less than 5% to 20% is expected throughout the match. the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 28 degrees celsius towards the end.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Shubman Gill

Gill who has been impressive with his batting in the 2023 edition of IPL and is at the 6th position in the list of contenders for the Orange Cap with 339 runs in 9 matches. He is expected to impress with his batting in the next match as well.

Best Bowler of the Match: Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is currently in a brilliant form this season. In the IPL 2023, Sharma has played 7 matches and has taken 8 wickets so far and has an economy of 7.96. He can prove to be lethal against Gujarat batters.

Who will win the Match: Rajasthan Royals

