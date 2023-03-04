IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore strongest playing 11 featuring Dinesh Karthik, Will Jacks

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore will once again be on the hunt to chase down their maiden IPL title, and this time, they may as well go all the way because of the kind of team they have. RCB is one of those teams that has almost all the bases covered. From good openers to devastating middle order to nuclear finishers, Bangalore boasts of a stupendous batting line-up.

The addition of Will Jacks in the middle order will solve the number 4 problem and Shahbaz Ahmed, who was used as a floater, can bat at number 7, with Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik assuming full-fledged finishing duties. In terms of their bowling, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Mohammed Siraj are good to go and proven performers. Here is the team's strongest playing 11.

RCB's Probable Starting Eleven

Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul

IPL 2023: RCB's Schedule

April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengrs Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Rajat Patidar

