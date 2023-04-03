IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant to make first appearance in stadium after accident, star player to watch DC vs GT game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant to make first appearance in stadium

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' star player Rishabh Pant is all set to make his first appearance at a cricket ground after suffering a horrific car crash, PTI reported. Pant is set to watch Delhi Capitals match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 4. Pant is recovering from his horrific car crash accident.

"DDCA Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda confirms that Rishabh Pant will be at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to support his team Delhi Capitals tomorrow. Pant will be in a stadium for the first time after his accident last year," PTI tweeted.

"Good news for Delhi spectators. Tomorrow, he is coming. We have received a message from the the franchise, two hours back that he is coming. DDCA is hoping tomorrow he will come and support his team. Good news for Delhi, GMR is confirming to us that Rishabh Pant is coming tomorrow," DDCA Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda said in a video shared by the news agency.

DDCA eagerly waits for Pant to come into ground

Meanwhile, Manchanda also stated that they are eagerly waiting for Pant to come to the stadium and will be ready for whatever he would need. "DDCA is eagerly waiting for him on ground. Whatever DDCA will be able to do for him, we will be ready for that. I think that is a big news in Indian circle also. Despite the injury, he is coming," he added.

In Delhi's first match of the season against Lucknow, the DC franchise displayed a hearfelt gesture. The Capitals shared a picture of Pant's jersey hanging at the dugout of the team in their tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. "Always in our dugout. Always in our team," the Capitals captioned the post. Notably, Pant was also excited for his team's first game. He cheered for his team from home and posted a video on Instagram story. Delhi had lost the match against Lucknow by 50 runs as they were overwhelmed in the chase. They will now face defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Latest Cricket News