IPL 2023: Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023 due to tight international schedule, thanks KKR on Twitter

Australia’s ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins has opted to sit out of the upcoming 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a tight international schedule ahead of the ODI World Cup and Ashes. The decision was confirmed by Cummins on his Twitter handle after he posted a tweet on Tuesday confirming the decision. Cummins was bought for a whopping INR 7.5 Crores and will be a big miss for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have been in the market with few deals already done.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup,” read the tweet from Pat Cummins.

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP,” another tweet from Cummins read.

Cummins said a “packed” 2023 calendar for Australia – which includes a Test tour to India, an away Ashes series and an ODI World Cup in India – meant he could not commit to the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he has played five of his six IPL seasons.

The 29-year-old announced on Tuesday morning via Twitter that he would not play the tournament that typically takes place throughout April and May each year.

Cummins has played the last three IPL seasons with Kolkata, and last year notably smashed a 14-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians in Pune, the equal-fastest fifty ever in the competition alongside India’s KL Rahul.

He first joined the franchise in 2014, playing just four games across that year and 2015, before a solitary season for Delhi Capitals in 2017.

He played all 14 games for the franchise that season, however in 2021 and 2022 managed just seven and five games respectively. The 2023 season will likely take place shortly after Australia’s four-Test tour of India, and before the first Ashes Test in June.

On Thursday, Cummins will captain Australia for the first time in the 50-over format against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia's 27th men's ODI captain, Cummins will become the first fast bowler to lead a men's team in white-ball cricket, while he is the first bowler since the late Shane Warne filled in for 11 ODIs in the late nineties.

