IPL 2023 Retention Rumours: Ashwin to leave RR, PK to axe Mayank Agarwal? - Know all rumours on deadline day

The Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline is fast approaching as the rumours have started to take the center stage. With the IPL retention window for the 2023 season closing at 5:00 PM IST on Tuesday (November 15), players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal will face an anxious wait to know whether they stay at their current teams or not. Ahead of the end of the retention window, here is a look at all the rumours that are surfacing on the deadline day.

Ravichandran Ashwin to leave RR?

In one of the hottest rumours on the deadline day, Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen waving goodbye to Rajasthan Royals (RR). While the rumour has been a hot topic of debate, the possibility of it happening can’t be denied as Ashwin has seen a decline in form in recent times. RR are already blessed with Yuzvendra Chahal who a quality addition to the team last season was. So it remains to be seen whether Ashwin dons new colours or not for the next season of IPL.

Mayank Agarwal to be released?

Mayank Agarwal’s future with the Punjab Kings (PK) looks in a spot of bother with the kind of form he had during the IPL 2022. PK played under Mayank’s captaincy and looked like a shadow of their own, far from impressive and Mayank had a horrible campaign on personal terms. Mayank scored a mere 196 runs in 13 matches, averaging 22.59, which was not the return the franchise expected. With poor form and captaincy record, it won’t be a surprise if Mayank is traded to some other franchise by the end of Tuesday evening.

Glenn Maxwell to stay at RCB

In one more rumour of the day, Glenn Maxwell was linked with a move away from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after he injured his leg at a birthday party. While the extent of the injury is still unknown, the RCB were quick to address the exit rumours and have confirmed that Maxwell will stay at the franchise for the 2023 season of the IPL.

Who are the big names in the pool?

Big names like Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore by SRH), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore by SRH), Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore by LSG), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore by RR), Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore by LSG). Lucknow Super Giants are also believed to be on the release list with Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore).

When is the Deadline for the Retention window?

The IPL Retention window will officially close on Tuesday (November 15) at 5:00 PM IST as teams will have the luxury to retain their star players for the upcoming season. The last-minute deals could see the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith get traded. While it can also be confirmed that Glenn Maxwell who recently suffered a foot injury will remain with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

