IPL 2023, RCB vs RR: Bangalore Weather Report for today's match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the 32nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. This is a special match for RCB as they will don the Green jersey, like they do every year, to promote awareness about the environment. The team also seems to be confident about doing well having won the afternoon game played earlier at the same venue against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be looking to recover from the loss at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. However, the Royals are at the top of the points table with four wins in six matches and the focus will be on returning to the winning ways.

But for both teams to earn two crucial points out of this game, weather should hold fort in Bangalore. It is pretty unpredictable when it comes to weather in the Garden city.

Let us have a look at the weather report in Bangalore today for RCB vs RR match:

Currently, there are intermittent clouds in Bangalore with the temperature around 33 Degrees Celsius. But there are predictions of thunderstorm around 3 PM when the toss is expected to take place. This might hinder the start time of the match while the clouds will clear away as the day progresses. The temperature will also come down to around 28 Degrees Celsius by evening. The chances of rain are maximum around 3 PM and the probability comes down later in the evening. So even though the start is delayed, the fans might get a chance to witness the entire 40 overs of action.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

