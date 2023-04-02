IPL 2023: RCB vs MI, Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 5, Top Performers, pitch and weather report

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB vs MI

IPL 2023: RCB vs MI, Today Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the fifth match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB will look to maintain their recent dominance over MI having recorded three consecutive wins against MI in their last five meetings since IPL 2020. RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to start on the high-note in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, it remains to be seen how RCB will cope without players like Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who both have been sidelined for at least the first half of this IPL due to injuries. The team will also have to wait for their Sri Lankan spin ace Wanindu Hasaranga, who is in New Zealand on national duty.

Mumbai Indians ended the last IPL at the last spot in the points table with only four wins to show from 14 matches.The most successful team in IPL history with five trophies in their cabinet, Mumbai will aim to put their best foot forward against a formidable RCB side.

Without their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson who are ruled out for the season, MI’s hopes will be pinned on Jofra Archer to fill the void and guide the other bowlers that the team management has marked out. Archer will have Australia’s Jason Behrendorff for company along with Akash Madhwal.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 5

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XI -

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla

Unavailable Players

RCB - Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Rajat Patidar

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy stadium is batter's paradise and a high scoring match is expected on Sunday.The deck is also favourable for pacers and a high-voltage match is expected between RCB and MI.

As for the weather, first of all, there is no chance of rain whatsoever. However, a cloud cover of 23% to 68% is expected throughout the match. The temperature will be around 27-32 Degrees Celsius during match hours. The fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav who performed brilliantly in the previous edition of IPL, will want to continue the momentum. In IPL 2022, he score 303 runs in the 8 matches played at an average of 68.

Best Bowler of the Match: Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel who scalped 19 wickets in 15 matches played in IPL 2022 will want to display an impressive performance, this year as well.

Who will win the Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

