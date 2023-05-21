IPL 2023: RCB vs GT, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 70, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RCB face GT

IPL 2023: RCB vs GT, Today Match Prediction - With their fate lying in the weather's hands, Royal Challengers Bangalore face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final league stage game in IPL 2023. The game might not be of much importance for the table-toppers and already-qualified GT, but it is of great importance for their opponents. A win and RCB are all but through.

RCB's Big three face Big Challenge

RCB's big three - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have hit most of their team's runs this season. The batting revolves around them and one or two of these three have always scored runs in RCB's wins. But they face a big challenge of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami, the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

Will GT opt to rest a few players?

GT will remain on the top spot of the points table after the league stage as they have 18 points and are an unassailable gap from other teams. They will face Chennai in the first playoff on May 23. Considering this, they can opt to rest a few players. They might not consider rushing back Vijay Shankar, who missed the previous game due to injury.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 69

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Sunday, May 21, 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Pitch and weather

The pitch at the at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter for the batters. The average first innings total here is 194 and there have been a few 200-plus scores already.

The weather is not good for the game. It has rained in Bengaluru on match day and the same is predicted for the evening too. We might have weather interruptions in the game.

Best batter Prediction: Glenn Maxwell can be a batter to watch out for. If the game is curtailed by rain, a batter like Maxwell is very crucial to help his team in a DLS situation.

Best bowler Predicition: Rashid Khan can be a bowler to watch out for. He has got Faf du Plessis out three times in 8 T20 innings. Rashid is also the joint-highest wicket-taker in the season with 23 scalps to his name.

Match winner Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Latest Cricket News