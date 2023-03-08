IPL 2023: Massive blow to RCB as major auction buy injured during England's tour of Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Will Jacks, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler gather to celebrate a wicket.

In what is sure to be a major blow to RCB, all-rounder Will Jacks injured his left thigh during the second ODI between England and Bangladesh. The Surrey player will now head home for further treatment. "Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second one-day international in Dhaka," said an ECB spokesperson.

It is worth noting that Jacks was bought by RCB in IPL Auction 2022 for INR 3.2 cr. It isn't clear if this injury will affect his participation in IPL. Will recently made his ODI debut for England against Bangladesh in the first ODI. He made his Test and T20I debut last year against Pakistan.

