Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2023: Massive blow to RCB as major auction buy injured during England's tour of Bangladesh

IPL 2023: Massive blow to RCB as major auction buy injured during England's tour of Bangladesh

Will Jacks Injury: It is worth noting that Jacks was bought by RCB in IPL Auction 2022 for INR 3.2 cr.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2023 10:09 IST
Will Jacks, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler gather to celebrate a wicket.
Image Source : GETTY Will Jacks, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler gather to celebrate a wicket.

In what is sure to be a major blow to RCB, all-rounder Will Jacks injured his left thigh during the second ODI between England and Bangladesh. The Surrey player will now head home for further treatment. "Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second one-day international in Dhaka," said an ECB spokesperson.

It is worth noting that Jacks was bought by RCB in IPL Auction 2022 for INR 3.2 cr. It isn't clear if this injury will affect his participation in IPL. Will recently made his ODI debut for England against Bangladesh in the first ODI. He made his Test and T20I debut last year against Pakistan.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News