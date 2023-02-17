IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals to play home matches in two states, to kick start tournament against Sunrisers

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rajasthan Royals to play matches in 2 states

IPL 2023: The schedule for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League was announced on the official TV broadcaster Star Sports on Friday. The IPL 2023 will kick start on March 31, less than a week after the Women's Premier League will get over. There will be 70 league-stage matches in the men's tournament and 12 venues will host the franchise cricket action for 52 days. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will get the privilege of playing their home matches in two states.

In a recent development, Guwahati has been named to host their maiden IPL matches. The ACA Stadium in Guwahati will host two matches of Rajasthan Royals, one against Punjab Kings and the second against Delhi Capitals. "We are glad to announce that ACA Stadium, Guwahati will host two matches of Tata IPL on April 5 and April 8, 2023. Guwahati will be the 'home' venue for Rajasthan Royals," Assam Cricket Association (ACA) CEO Pritam Mahanta said in a statement.

The Royals, who finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition, will play the rest of the matches in their home Jaipur. The Indian Premier League will return to the home and away format after Covid-19 forced teams to not play at their homes.

