IPL 2023 Playoff Scenarios: What RR, MI, KKR need to do to finish in top four?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MI, RR, KRR's IPL 2023 Playoff Scenarios explained

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) has entered its last stages with just four group-stage games remaining but only reigning champions Gujarat Titans have secured playoff qualification so far. Rajasthan Royals eliminated Punjab Kings in the most recent fixture on Friday night, May 19. But six teams, including Rajasthan, remain alive in the playoff qualification race for the remaining three spots.

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants currently occupy the second and third place with 15 points and play their last group-stage game on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with 14 points, on a level with RR and Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders are in sixth place with 12 points and host LSG in their last game on Saturday evening at Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals failed to surpass RCB in the points table as they managed to win against PBKS with just two balls remaining. But RR's impressive net run rate of 0.148 may guide them to the playoff spot this season. For RR to secure the fourth position, both MI and RCB need to lose on Sunday. Any defeat for MI will keep RR ahead in the table due to the former's negative net run rate. But RR will require GT to beat RCB by more than five runs, which seems a realistic hope for the Royals.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Unlike RCB, a win in their last game will not be enough for Mumbai to secure playoff qualification this season. MI need to win against SRH at any cost but also hope for RCB's defeat against GT. With a win against SRH, Rohit Sharma-led side also stand a chance to finish in the league stages in second position if all three of CSK, LSG, and RCB lose their last games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata are placed in the seventh position in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches with a net run rate of -0.256. They need to win against Lucknow Super Giants by more than 103 runs on Saturday and also require both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose their respective games on Sunday to secure a last playoff spot in IPL 2023.

Latest Cricket News