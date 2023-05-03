IPL 2023: PBKS vs MI, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 46, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab face Mumbai

IPL 2023: PBKS vs MI, Today Match Prediction - Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians go shoulder-to-shoulder against each other in the 46th match of IPL 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Two teams with similar power and weakness will be facing each other for the second time this season. Let's see how they can fare against each other.

Mumbai and Punjab's similar power

Both Mumbai and Punjab have strengths in similar departments. Both have a strong batting lineup, which has powered them to handsome totals in the season. In terms of the teams' strike rate in powerplay, middle and death overs, both stand in the top half (except PBKS being at 7th in striking at death).

Meanwhile, the bowling has looked to struggle. Mumbai have the worst economy rate and third worst in terms of bowling average. Meanwhile, Punjab have the third worst economy and the worst average.

Pitch and Weather

The surface at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali has help for the batters. There have been scores of over 150 at the venue in the first three games. Meanwhile, we witnessed the second-highest total in the history of IPL in the fourth game between LSG and PBKS. Teams batting first have won three out of four games this season.

According to AccuWeather, there is only a 3% probability of rain in the evening. The weather is expected to stay clear and cool with the mercury hovering around 22 degrees.

Best batter Prediction: Rohit Sharma can be a batter to watch out for. He likes the bowl coming onto the bat nicely and can tear apart any bowling line-up on his day.

Best bowler Prediction: Arshdeep Singh can be a bowler to watch out for. He has a good record against Ishan Kishan and has got him twice in four balls in T20s. Also, Arshdeep was good for Punjab in the reverse fixture between the two as he helped Punjab hold Mumbai.

PBKS Probable XI:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

MI Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

Match Winner Prediction: Mumbai Indians

