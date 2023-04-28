IPL 2023: PBKS vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 38, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Kings go against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023: PBKS vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the 38th match of IPL 2023. Rahul will go against his former franchise once again this season and will look for an improved show after losing two of their last three games this season. Meanwhile, Punjab would be hoping to get their captain Dhawan back into the team as he missed a few games due to his injury. Here's how these two can fare against each other at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

LSG look to bounce back after a messy chase

LSG should have clinched their last game against Gujarat Titans at home on the slow surface of Ekana Cricket Stadium. But they messed it up after needing 31 off 36 and 9 wickets in hand. LSG would want to forget that botched-up chase and look for a better show against PBKS.

LSG's bowling provides them an edge over PBKS as the likes of Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, and Krunal Pandya are going well for them. Quinton de Kock has scored two fifties in two IPL games in Mohali and LSG might be tempted to bring him into the team.

Focus on Dhawan as PBKS look to break into the top half

Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last three games for Punjab as he is nursing his injured shoulder. Curran has led PBKS in those games and has helped the team win two of them. PBKS were good against Mumbai Indians in their last game as they got the better of them at Wankhede in a high-scoring affair.

PBKS have struggled a bit with their top three and Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone have received the onus to bail them out. PBKS would also like to have more stars with the ball as Arshdeep Singh looks like the lone fighter for them. Curran and Ellis have leaked runs. PBKS are currently placed on 6th in the points table and will look to break into the top half. They defeated LSG when these two last met in Lucknow and would look to do a double win over them at home.

Pitch and Weather

The Pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is good for the batters. The ball does come nicely to the bat. The last game played here was an afternoon game where RCB held PBKS after scoring 174.

The Weather is expected to stay clear during the evening. There is no rain predicted during that period. Temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees and there shall be a full game.

Best Batter Prediction:

Nicholas Pooran can be a batter to watch out for. He has an astonishing strike rate against left-arm seamers as he hits them at 189.38. The likes of Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh will bowl at the death and Pooran can be a threat for them.

Best Bowler Prediction:

Amit Mishra has a good record against Shikhar Dhawan and he can trouble him if the latter plays. In five innings against Dhawan, Mishra has dismissed him three times and has given only 39 runs in 32 balls.

Match Winner Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants

