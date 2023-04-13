IPL 2023: PBKS vs GT, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 18, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: PBKS vs GT, Today Match Prediction - Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 18th match of IPL 2023 at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. After suffering defeats in their previous encounters, the two teams will lock horns in a bid to get back to the winning ways. While Kings went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Titans were inflicted with a defeat after a special Rinku Singh show.

Livingstone to add boost, where does Rabada fit in?

PBKS overseas star Liam Livingstone has joined the squad after getting fitness clearance from ECB and will add a boost to the middle-order if he plays. Meanwhile, Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada joined the squad on April 7 but did not find his place in the team. While, Livingstone can come in place of Matt Short, where would PBKS slot Rabada as Nathan Ellis is doing a fine job?

Punjab have been good until now with two wins in the first three games. Their batting looks strong and the bowling has complemented them well.

Hardik set to be back, what about Dayal?

Hardik Pandya was unwell and missed GT's previous game as Rashid Khan led the team. Pandya is likely to come back but will GT play Yash Dayal, who suffered Rinku Singh's assault?

GT have also been a strong side. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the first game before thumping Delhi Capitals in the second. The middle order is strong with the top order going well too.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium is generally good for the batters. The surface assists the batters but also has something in it for the fast bowlers, especially at the start.

The weather is expected to stay clear at the time of the game. The temperature is predicted to hover around 25 in the evening and the sky shall stay clear.

Best batter of the match: Shubman Gill

Gill can be a player to watch out for. He has enjoyed batting against PBKS with 330 runs in 9 innings against them. Gill has also hit four fifties against Dhawan's team.

Best bowler of the match: Arshdeep Singh

If there will be an early swing for the bowlers, Arshdeep can be a big threat for GT. The left-arm pacer has taken 6 wickets in 3 games till now.

Match winner Prediction: Punjab Kings

