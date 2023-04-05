IPL 2023: PBKS all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa ruled out, franchise forced to sign Gurnoor Singh Brar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PBKS name Raj Bawa's replacement

IPL 2023: Ahead of their second match of the season against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings have been hit with a major blow as Indian all-rounder Raj Bawa has been ruled out of the IPL 2023. The Kings have named Gurnoor Singh Brar as their replacement for the remaining season.

Bawa has been ruled out due to a left-shoulder injury, while PBKS have brought in Gurnoor for INR 20 lakh. The Kings posted a Tweet on social media to confirm the development. "Gurnoor Brar is our newest sher! He joins the team as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa," PBKS wrote a caption to a post.

Gurnoor, a 22-year old is a pace-bowling all-rounder, who bats left handed. He debiyed for Punjab in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season and has played five first class matches for them. Gurnoor is yet to feature in an official T20 game. In the five matches that he has played at first class, Gurnoor has scored 107 runs and has picked up seven wickets.Apart from first class games, he has played one List A game for Punjab, where he took one wicket and did not get to bat.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will be shoulder to shoulder against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 8th match of IPL 2023 in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both the teams had a good head start in the season as they won their opening games of the tournament. RR won against SRH by 72 runs and PKBS won against KKR by 7 runs(DLS method).

PBKS squad for IPL 2023:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

