From KL Rahul's destructive innings to Nicholas Pooran's blasting knock, fastest fifties in IPL history

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fastest fifties in history of IPL

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran inspired fire to his team's chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th match of IPL 2023. Pooran hit a blasting fifty in 15 balls and provided the much-needed impetus after Marcus Stoinis' wicket in the 213-run chase. The LSG batter also hit the joint second-fastest fifty in the history of the tournament.

Pooran came in to bat at No.6 after the wicket of the dangerous-looking Marcus Stoinis. While Rahul was at the crease, he was not striking well and Pooran had a tough task. He smashed Karn Sharma on his second ball for a six and never looked back. He scored fifty off 15 balls as LSG hoped for a win. But after his and Ayush Badoni's wicket, the tail-enders helped LSG get over the line.

List of players with quickest fifties in IPL history

1. KL Rahul - The joint fastest fifty belongs to now LSG captain KL Rahul. The dashing opener smashed a 14-ball fifty when he was in Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in a match against Delhi Capitals in April 2018. Rahul hit a fifty against DC in the second innings when they chased 167 runs.

2. Pat Cummins - Aussie pacer and a handy batter Pat Cummins is tied with Rahul in the list of fastest fifties in the tournament. Cummins went berserk in a game against Mumbai Indians last season in 2022. He helped his team chase a 162-run target in 20 overs.

3. Yusuf Pathan - Former Indian player Yusuf Pathan scored a blistering fifty in Kolkata Knight Riders match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pathan scored the joint second-fastest fifty as his side chased down the target of 161 in 2014.

4. Sunil Narine - West Indies star Narine has also smashed a fifty in 15 balls. Narine achieved the feat in his team- KKR's match against RCB in IPL 2017.

5. Nicholas Pooran - The West Indies batter Pooran now stands level with Narine and Pathan in the tally. He scored his blasting fifty in 15 balls against RCB.

Latest Cricket News