IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign Chris Jordan as replacement player

Mumbai Indians (MI) are struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with only three wins from seven matches. They are languishing at the ninth place in the points table and are scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th IPL game on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the encounter, ESPNCricinfo has reported that England pacer Chris Jordan has been signed by the five-time champions.

Notably, the official announcement is yet to come and interestingly, there is suspense over who is Jordan replacing in the MI squad. Injury to key players has also marred MI's season this time around. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out already while Jofra Archer has also played only two out of seven matches so far. The rest of the bowling attack is thin on experience and Jordan's arrival might just change things for the side. Jordan has already joined the squad as he was spotted with the players ahead of the RR clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

As for Jordan, he was released by CSK after a poor show last season where he picked up only two wickets in four matches while conceding runs at an economy of 10.51. Overall, Jordan has played for SRH, PBKS and RCB as well before. He has featured in 28 IPL matches so far picking 27 wickets at an average of 30.85 and an economy of 9.32. Jordan is prominently a death overs bowler, an area where MI have struggled a lot this season. It remains to be seen if MI will include him in the playing XI for the game against RR on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan

