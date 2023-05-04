IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians roast Punjab Kings after PBKS trolled Rohit Sharma for getting out on duck

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma got out on duck in PBKS vs MI game

PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians registered a thumping win over Punjab Kings in their 9th match of IPL 2023 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Chasing the massive score of 215 in the reverse fixture against the Kings, MI won the match by 6 wickets with 7 balls to go. Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma registered a duck which led to another Twitter banter between the IPL sides.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians were in the spotlight of this banter. PBKS trolled Rohit Sharma for getting dismissed on a three-ball duck in the chase against Punjab. In a now-deleted Tweet, PBKS wrote 'R0'. However, after the game, Mumbai roasted Punjab over their Tweet for Rohit and highlighted the trophy cabinet of both Rohit Sharma and Punjab Kings.

Here is the Tweet:

Meanwhile, this was not the only dig MI took over Punjab. Earlier, PBKS had tagged Mumbai Police in a cheeky Tweet when Arshdeep Singh broke the stumps in the reverse fixture of both teams. "Hey @MumbaiPolice, we’d like to report a crime," PBKS wrote on April 22. After this, MI have now written, "To all Police departments, Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always."

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan laid a brilliant platform for Mumbai Indians in their reverse fixture against Punjab Kings to clinch the match by 6 wickets. MI faced PBKS in their 9th match of the tournament and chased down the massive target of 215 runs with ease. Mumbai go to the 6th spot in the points table and join the 10-point traffic jam in the points table.

Mumbai were given the same target in their reverse fixture against Punjab. They were asked to chase 215 at Punjab's home. Meanwhile, they did not start well as Rohit Sharma registered a three-ball duck. Meanwhile, the other opener Kishan and the impact player Suryakumar Yadav first stabilised MI's innings and also launched an attack on the opposition. While Yadav scored a 31-ball 66, Kishan smashed 75 off 41 balls. However, when the duo got out, Punjab sensed a comeback, only to receive a setback by Tilak Varma and Tim David.

Latest Cricket News