IPL 2023 mini auction: Major setback for Indian players ahead of new season | READ

IPL 2023 mini auction: After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, all eyes are now set on the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL is a blockbuster event and it attracts many eyeballs. It also acts as a stage for youngsters and new talents. This will be the 16th edition of the tournament and it certainly will be a bigger and better one as compared to the previous one. There are 10 franchises in the league and with the mini auctions coming up, they will try and buy the services of youngsters for the upcoming edition.

All 10 franchises announced their list of retained and released players on November 15, 2022. A total of 163 players had been retained and other 85 players were released by their respective squads. Most of the released players are all set to enter the auction and will go under the hammer. The registrations for the auction ended on November 30, 2022, and it is said that 991 players have entered the auctions. A total of 714 Indian players and 277 overseas players will wait in anticipation when the auction starts on December 23, 2022, in Kochi.

According to the format of the upcoming auction, players are categorized into four bands, INR 2 crore band, INR 1.5 crore band, INR 1 crore band, and INR 50 lakhs band. Interestingly, there has been a major setback for the players of Indian origin. If we look at the INR 2 crore band & INR 1.5 crore band, no Indian player has made the cut. These bands are dominated by overseas players and they kept the Indian players on the sidelines. The format of the Indian Premier League is such that the teams can allow only four overseas players to compete.

Bifurcation of players according to their base price

INR 2 crore band: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder

INR 1.5 crore band: Sean Abott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford

INR 1 crore band: Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, David Wiese

