IPL 2023: MI will be successful if David, Green fill shoes of Pollard and Pandya - Harbhajan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, Tim David and Cameron Green will have to fill in the shoes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians to be successful. The five-time champions will seek for in this edition's IPL after finishing at the bottom of the table in 2022.

Talking about the importance of a positive start in the tournament, Harbhajan told Star Sports: "Well, they (David and Green) will be successful if Tim David can do the same thing that Pollard was doing and whether Green can do what Hardik was doing.

"But yes, they do have the potential, but IPL is such a tournament that if you start to get going from day one, you will have a good season.

If you don't get going, and you have to find that rhythm, it gets very difficult," he added.

The T20 League will begin on March 31. Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on the 2nd of April in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Harbhajan had lavished praise for Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja

"The one person who everyone should keep an eye on is Ravindra Jadeja, especially how he bats for CSK. He may be promoted up the order plus he has his four overs. If you look at it from a world cricket perspective, I don't think there's a better all-rounder than him."

"I'm looking forward to seeing Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL. The X factor for me will be Ravindra Jadeja because he has been very successful in these conditions as a bowler and a batsman, he's been playing there for so many years. So for me, he is definitely going to be the X factor for the side."

