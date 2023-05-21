IPL 2023: MI vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 69, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MI vs SRH Match Prediction IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) will target a big win when they take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in an afternoon fixture on Sunday, May 21. Rohit Sharma-led side currently sit in the sixth position in the points table and need a win against SRH in their last game to remain alive in the race for the playoff qualification. Only one playoff spot is up for grabs and apart from MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are also in contention.

But a win will not be enough for Mumbai to secure a last playoff spot as they require RCB to lose their last game against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, SRH enter this game after a disappointing eight-wicket defeat while defending 187 runs against RCB. Hyderabad lost the home fixture against Mumbai this season by 14 runs while chasing a 193-run target. Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers have lost three of their last five games against Mumbai Indians and have won just two times in 11 matches at Wankhede Stadium.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 69

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Sunday, May 21, 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal (Impact Player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan (Impact Player)

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium offers a batting-friendly flat surface in T20 cricket. The pitch produces very little help for the bowlers as the first innings' average score rises to 170 runs in IPL matches. Teams have recorded six 200-plus totals from 12 innings here in IPL 2023. Mumbai have managed to record three wins from four games while chasing here.

There is no forecast for rain in Mumbai during game time. Temperature is likely to hover around 32 degree Celsius during game time and will decrease to 31 towards the end of game time. There is a 0% of chance of rain during the match time.

MI vs SRH Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

The world no.1 T20I batter scored just seven runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the last match but has been in sensational form lately. After a poor start to the season, Suryakumar went on to record five 50-plus knocks, including 103* against Gujarat Titans on May 12. Suryakumar is leading the scoring chart for Mumbai with 486 runs from 13 innings at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 186.92 so far.

Best Bowler of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The star Indian pacer took Virat Kohli's wicket in SRH's last game against Bangalore but cost 12.0 runs per over. Bhuvneshwar took five wickets for 30 against Gujarat Titans in the previous game as he leads the bowling chart for Hyderabad with 15 wickets from 13 innings at an economy rate of 8.48 in IPL 2023. Bhuvneshwar also leads the bowling chart in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture with 18 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.70.

Who will win the Match: Mumbai Indians (MI)

Latest Cricket News