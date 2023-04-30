IPL 2023: MI vs RR, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 41, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: MI vs RR, Today Match Prediction - Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will have a crack at each other in the 1000th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma will be leading his side on his 36th Birthday in the historic encounter against Sanju Samson's men. Let's see how these two can fare against each other.

Mumbai's newly signed replacement

Mumbai have signed Chris Jordan as a replacement for a player in IPL 2023. They are yet to confirm the move but media reports state that Jordan has been brought in by the franchise. Also in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Jordan can be seen in the MI camp. So, will MI bring him straight into the match?

MI are at 9th in the points table with 3 wins in 7 games. They have issues with their fast bowling and don't have much in their spin department too. Mumbai need consecutive wins.

RR look stay in the top 2

Meanwhile, RR are going well and strong in the tournament as they are placed on second in the points table with 5 wins in 8 games. They have power in their batting and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are hitting well, while Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer provide power in the finish.

Pitch and Weather

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 185. It decreases to 174 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Wankhede Stadium favours the batters and a high-scoring match can b expected. The pitch also offers help to spinners and pacers.

There is a slight 4% chance of rain in the evening. The weather is all but clear. The temperature is expected to hover around 28.

Best Batter Prediction: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler can be a batter to watch out for. He has had a few good innings this season. The venue in Mumbai is small in dimensions and Buttler can clear the fence easily.

Best Bowler Prediction: Trent Boult

Trent Boult can be a bowler to watch out for. He is a nemesis for anyone with a new nut in hand.

Match Winner Prediction: Rajasthan Royals

