IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 31, Top Performers, pitch & weather

IPL 2023: MI vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings in the 31st game of IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. In the IPL so far, MI have won 15 matches against PBKS who have won 14 matches.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 31

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Full Squad -

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

Injury Concerns

Shikhar Dhawan who is recovering from a shoulder injury is doubtful for the game. “It should take around 2-3 days more," PBKS’ fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves had told the media on Thursday when asked about Dhawan’s injury update.

Pitch and Weather Report

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 185. It decreases to 174 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Wankhede Stadium favours the batters and a high-scoring match can b expected. The pitch also offers help to spinners and pacers.

As for the weather, first of all, there is no chance of rain whatsoever, according to Accuweather. A cloud cover less than 8% is expected throughout the match. The temperature will be around 28-30 Degrees Celsius during match hours. The fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Liam Livingstone

Livingstone who has been impressive with his batting in the IPL seasons has performed underwhelmingly in the 2023 edition. He is however expected to bounce back and impress with his batting in his second game this year.

Best Bowler of the Match: Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla is currently in a brilliant form this season. The leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets in the five matches played so far and can prove to be lethal againts Punjab batters.

Who will win the Match: Punjab Kings

