IPL 2023: MI vs CSK, Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 12, Top Performers, pitch and weather report

IPL 2023: MI vs CSK, Today Match Prediction: The EL-Classico of IPL, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is set to take place on Saturday (April 9) in match 12 of the season. The five-time champions have once again faltered at the start losing their first game while the MS Dhoni-led side defeated Lucknow Super Giants after losing to Gujarat Titans in the season opener. Clearly, both sides are struggling ever since the mega auction took place and currently, bowling has been a huge issue for them.

While CSK are backing their Indian contingent in that aspect led by Deepak Chahar, MI are hoping that the Jofra Archer magic works for them in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Having said that, this match is expected to be full of action and when MI and CSK lock horns, there is always an air of excitment around the venue. Moreover, this is a mammoth 1000th game in the history of IPL.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 12

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Surykumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Vadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes/Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in known to be a featherbed for batters. However, the new ball will pose a threat to the batters and there will be some bounce as well. Also, dew will play a huge role and for the same reason, the venue is known to be tough defend totals.

The weather is set to be fair in Mumbai on the match day. Humidity might lead to players struggling a bit but that shouldn't dampen their spirits. There is no chance of rain whatsoever.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in terrific touch with the bat so far this season. He has scored 149 runs already in two matches and will be key for the four-time champions especially if they bat first. Gaikwad's performance will more or less determine the fate of CSK in this match.

Best Bowler of the Match: Jofra Archer

Big players stand up in big matches, they say. It is MI vs CSK and expect Jofra Archer to give it his all in this crucial clash. Moreover, it is also imperative for Archer to click if Mumbai are to open their account soon.

Who will win the Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

