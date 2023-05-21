Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
IPL 2023 | MI skipper Rohit Sharma hopes to get favour from RCB to qualify for playoffs

IPL 2023 | Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league stage game in IPL 2023.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2023 21:26 IST
MI defeated SRH on Sunday
Image Source : PTI MI defeated SRH on Sunday

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday hoped to get the desired result from the final league stage match of IPL 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league stage game in IPL 2023 as they hunted down the 201-run target with 8 wickets in hand. The win took Mumbai to the fourth position in the points table and kept them alive in the race for the playoffs.

Notably, MI are now dependent on the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans' game result. MI are at 16 points and RCB are at 14 but the latter have a better Net run rate. If RCB win the game, they will knock Mumbai out and will themselves proceed through to the final four. The MI skipper jokingly highlighted that MI helped RCB last season and they hope to get the desired result from the match.

"If we don't go through, we've got ourselves to blame for it. If we go through, I'll give all the credit to the boys. That's how it works. Last year, we did a big favour to RCB, I hope we get the result that we are looking for," the MI skipper said.

