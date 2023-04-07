IPL 2023: LSG vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 10, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow face Hyderabad

IPL 2023: LSG vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 10th match of IPL 2023. After emerging victorious in their first game and going down in their second one, LSG would want to come back to winnings ways in their third contest.

Meanwhile, SRH will be boosted by the Proteas' faces returning and will look to get their first win under their belt in their second encounter. Let's see how these two can fare against each other on Friday.

SRH look to bounce back with the Proteas trio coming back

With Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen coming back into the squad, SRH will look to bounce back from their opening loss against RR. Markram will take the captaincy hat from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while one of the remaining two shall find their place in the team.

LSG get a happy headache with Mayers, de Kock conundrum

Kyle Mayers would well not have started the season for Rahul's Lucknow had Quinton de Kock would have been available for them earlier. But his two sparkling fifties at top of the order leave LSG with a happy headache of how and where to fit both the players.

Mayers' 38-ball 73 and 22-ball 53 show his CV is too good to keep him out while de Kock has also hit a 44-ball ton against West Indies recently.

Pitch and Weather report

In the past matches played at this Stadium, it has been observed that the team batting first has got an advantage. So in such a situation, the team which wins the toss would love to bat first. As the game progresses, the pitch here will be in the favour of the bowlers. But this pitch is considered friendly for the batters throughout the match.

The Weather in Lucknow is clear and is expected to stay the same way during the evening. There is no prediction of precipitaion in the evening and we shall get a full match.

Best batter of the match: Quinton de Kock

In all likelihood, de Kock shall find his place straight up as Marcus Stoinis could sit out. Even though he was not at his best in the Netherlands ODIs (scoring 17 runs in 2 games), he would be itching to leave an impact if he gets a chance.

Best bowler of the match: Adil Rashid

Spinners at the Ekana Stadium have a better economy than the pacers. Spinners have an economy of 6.49, while the Pacers bowl at 7.87. Also, the dangerous-looking Mayers find it hard to tonk the spinners. Rashid has had an upper hand against Pooran and he can be a bowler to watch out for.

Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

