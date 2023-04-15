IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 21, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow face Punjab

IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS Today Match Prediction - KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants face Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 21st match of IPL 2023. After starting the campaign with two wins, Punjab have lost both of their next two games. Meanwhile, Lucknow have three wins in four matches and have looked like a trendsetter in the tournament so far. Let's look at how the two can fare against each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Livingstone unlikely to play for PBKS

PBKS fans would have been waiting for Liam Livingstone to first come to India and then for him to get a game. But he missed the first four matches as he was waiting for ECB's fitness clearance and was rested in the previous one.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan stated on Thursday that Livingstone pulled his muscle while practicing and shall be good to go in 2-3 days. PBKS still have plenty of power but will want to bat better than what they have done in the previous two matches. In bowling, Arshdeep has been the torch-bearer and others should chip in too.

De Kock likely to come in

Quinton de Kock has also missed all four games for LSG. He was on national duties but was with the squad in the previous two games. LSG are likely to bring him in for Kyle Mayers, who has not scored much in the previous two games after that brilliant start.

Lucknow have won both of their games at their home this season and will look to add another one now. They are making the Ekana Stadium their fortress.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a bowling-friendly surface as the batters will find life difficult. The average first innings score at the venue is 118 and the previous game was a low-scoring affair.

The weather at the venue is predicted to be cloudy with no rain expected. Temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees and we shall get a full game.

Best batter: Shikhar Dhawan - PBKS captain Dhawan is the top run-scorer in the tournament and will look to continue his touch. He struggles against leg spinners but will look to overturn that.

Best bowler: Ravi Bishnoi - LSG bowler Bishnoi has had a few good moments with the ball. He has taken 6 wickets on 4 games and can trouble Dhawan.

Match winner Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants

