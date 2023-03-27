IPL 2023 Live Updates: 16th edition of tournament to kick off in four days with GT facing CSK

IPL 2023 Live Updates: 16th edition of tournament to kick off in four days with GT facing CSKThe 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will get kicked off on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans facing four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya's team won an IPL title in their first attempt, while Dhoni led the Super Kings to their fourth title in 2021. Mumbai Indians will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah but have a formidable young side along with the pro players. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will have new captains in the upcoming season. Follow this space for the latest updates ahead of the tournament.