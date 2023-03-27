IPL 2023 Live Updates: 16th edition of tournament to kick off in four days with GT facing CSK

Monday, March 27, 2023
     
New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2023 18:07 IST
IPL 2023 to kick off on March 31
Image Source : TWITTER IPL 2023 to kick off on March 31

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will get kicked off on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans facing four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya's team won an IPL title in their first attempt, while Dhoni led the Super Kings to their fourth title in 2021. Mumbai Indians will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah but have a formidable young side along with the pro players. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will have new captains in the upcoming season. Follow this space for the latest updates ahead of the tournament.

 

  Mar 27, 2023 6:07 PM (IST)

    Where to watch the tournament

    You can watch the tournament live on Star Sports Network on TV. While this time, a viewer will be access the action for free on OTT platform as Jio Cinema will broadcast the matches matches without any subscription.

  Mar 27, 2023 6:04 PM (IST)

    Nitish Rana to lead KKR

    There is a latest update from the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Nitish Rana will be leading the side in Shreyas Iyer's absence till the time the latter does not return. More on this by Aditya Kukalyekar

  Mar 27, 2023 6:01 PM (IST)

    IPL about to kick off

    The cricket festival of India - IPL will kick off in four days as defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is touted to be the one between a mentor and his student as Dhoni will face Hardik Pandya. Both teams have formidable attacks with Ben Stokes being a vital pick for the Super Kings. Meanwhile, the Titans have as cool as an ice Kane Williamson with them. The match will be played from 7:30 PM IST as a huge crowd is expected to catch the tournament opener.  

