IPL 2023 Live Updates: 16th edition of tournament to kick off in four days with GT facing CSK

The cricket festival of India - IPL will kick off in four days as defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is touted to be the one between a mentor and his student as Dhoni will face Hardik Pandya. Both teams have formidable attacks with Ben Stokes being a vital pick for the Super Kings. Meanwhile, the Titans have as cool as an ice Kane Williamson with them. The match will be played from 7:30 PM IST as a huge crowd is expected to catch the tournament opener.