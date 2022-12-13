IPL 2023 Auction: From list of players to reserve price, Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : IPL/TWITTER IPL trophy

Indian Premier League (IPL) has released the Player Auction list for the 2023 edition of the tournament on Tuesday.

Here is everything you need to know about the list of cricketers set to go under the hammer.

When is IPL 2023 auction?

The auction scheduled on the 23rd of December at Kochi.

How many players are shortlisted for auction?

Earlier, from a list of 991 players, a total of 369 players by 10 teams were shortlisted. However, 36 additional players were added to the final list the on request of the teams, making a total of 405 players to be presented at the IPL auction.

How many Indian players and overseas players are included in the list?

Out of 405 players, while 273 are Indian cricketers, 132 are overseas players including four players are from associate nations.

What about the number of capped and uncapped players?

The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

How many teams will be participating in the 2023 edition of the tournament?

10 teams will participate in the 2023 IPL.

How many slots are available for selection?

"A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players," IPL stated in a release.

What is the highest reserve price?

2 crore Rs is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

When will the auction begin on the 23rd of Decmenber?

The Auction will start at 14:30 IST.

