IPL 2023: List of Bowlers to bowl maiden over this season

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the title for the fifth time. They chased down 171 runs in just 15 overs to stake their calim for the trophy. Like in the final, the pitches throughout the season were flat and the batters had a lot of fun smashing bowlers out of the ground. A whopping 1124 sixes were hit during the tournament while IPL 2023 also registered the highest run-rate (8.99) overall among 16 seasons.

Amidst all these batting related stats, a few bowlers also stood out. Such was their effectiveness in some of the matches that they bowled a maiden as well not conceding a single run in an over. A total of 12 bowlers delivered maiden overs this season and three of them did it multiple times. Trent Boult was the most effective bowler when it came to bowling with the new ball and more often also picked up a wicket in the first over.

He ended up bowling as many as three maiden overs in IPL 2023 in 10 matches he played. The man took 13 wickets while playing for Rajasthan Royals and did well to keep them in the hunt for the playoffs. Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami are the other two bowlers with multiple maiden overs this season.

Shami also won the purple cap for picking most wickets (28 wickets). He played 17 matches and accounted for wickets at a strike rate of 13.9 and an average of 18.64. Khaleel Ahmed, on the other hand, featured in only nine matches for Delhi Capitals and picked up as many wickets at an economy of 9.12.

List of bowlers to bowl multiple maiden overs in IPL 2023

Trent Boult - 3 Maidens

Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami - 2 Maidens

List of bowlers to bowl a maiden over in IPL 2023

Marco Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mitchell Marsh, Maheesh Theekshana, Varun Chakaravarthy, David Willey, Mark Wood

