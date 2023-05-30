Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2023: List of all Award Winners, Prize Money Details after CSK vs GT final

IPL 2023: List of all Award Winners, Prize Money Details after CSK vs GT final

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Emerging Player of the Season as he scored 625 runs from 14 innings with one century and five fifties.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 7:33 IST
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Award Winners and Prize Money
Image Source : PTI IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Award Winners and Prize Money Details

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) concluded with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning their record-leveling fifth trophy with a five-wicket win over the reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday-Tuesday. Gujarat Titans produced the biggest total in the IPL final of 214/4 while batting first with youngster Sai Sudharsan smashing 96 off just 47. Rain interrupted the game again and the revised target was 171 in 15 overs.

Chennai batter displayed the best example of teamwork as they chased the target on the innings' last delivery with five wickets remaining. Devon Conway top-scored with 47 off 25 to bag the Player of the Match award while Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Ajinkya Rahane played cameo knocks to pull off the impossible. Ambati Rayudu smashed crucial 19 off just 8 in his final IPL game while Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs when CSK needed 10 off the last two deliveries.

It was a fifth title win in 14 seasons for Chennai as they surpassed Mumbai Indians to become the most successful team in IPL history. So, let's take a look at all 2023 award winners and the prize money they bagged after the thrilling final.

Related Stories
CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill likely to go past Mohammad Rizwan and Faf du Plessis in T20 cricket

CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill likely to go past Mohammad Rizwan and Faf du Plessis in T20 cricket

CSK vs GT, IPL Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings become champions for record levelling 5th time

CSK vs GT, IPL Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings become champions for record levelling 5th time

WATCH: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after he wins the IPL 2023 final for CSK vs GT

WATCH: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after he wins the IPL 2023 final for CSK vs GT

Here is the list of IPL 2023 Award Winners and Prize Money for the Final

  • Striker of the Match - Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) - Rs 1 lakh
  • Game-Changer of Match - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
  • Most Valuable Asset of Match - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
  • On-the-go 4s of the Final - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
  • Longest Six of Match - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
  • Catch of the Match - MS Dhoni (CSK) - Rs 1 lakh
  • Player of the Match - Devon Conway (CSK) - Rs 5 lakh

Here is the list of IPL 2023 Award Winners and Prize Money

  • Emerging Player of IPL 2023 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Striker of IPL 2023 - Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Game-Changer of IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill (GT) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill (GT) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Longest Six of IPL 2023 - Faf du Plessis (RCB) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Catch of the Season - Rashid Khan (GT) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Fairplay Award - Delhi Capitals (Only Trophy)
  • Orange Cap winner - Shubman Gill (GT) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Purple Cap winner - Mohammed Shami (GT) - Rs 10 lakh
  • Best Pitch and Ground - Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium - Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner-up team - Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.5 crore
  • Winning team - Chennai Super Kings - Rs 20 crore

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News