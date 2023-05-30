IPL 2023: List of all Award Winners, Prize Money Details after CSK vs GT final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Award Winners and Prize Money Details

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) concluded with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning their record-leveling fifth trophy with a five-wicket win over the reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday-Tuesday. Gujarat Titans produced the biggest total in the IPL final of 214/4 while batting first with youngster Sai Sudharsan smashing 96 off just 47. Rain interrupted the game again and the revised target was 171 in 15 overs.

Chennai batter displayed the best example of teamwork as they chased the target on the innings' last delivery with five wickets remaining. Devon Conway top-scored with 47 off 25 to bag the Player of the Match award while Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Ajinkya Rahane played cameo knocks to pull off the impossible. Ambati Rayudu smashed crucial 19 off just 8 in his final IPL game while Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs when CSK needed 10 off the last two deliveries.

It was a fifth title win in 14 seasons for Chennai as they surpassed Mumbai Indians to become the most successful team in IPL history. So, let's take a look at all 2023 award winners and the prize money they bagged after the thrilling final.

Here is the list of IPL 2023 Award Winners and Prize Money for the Final

Striker of the Match - Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) - Rs 1 lakh

Game-Changer of Match - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

Most Valuable Asset of Match - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

On-the-go 4s of the Final - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

Longest Six of Match - Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Rs 1 lakh

Catch of the Match - MS Dhoni (CSK) - Rs 1 lakh

Player of the Match - Devon Conway (CSK) - Rs 5 lakh

Here is the list of IPL 2023 Award Winners and Prize Money

Emerging Player of IPL 2023 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Striker of IPL 2023 - Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - Rs 10 lakh

Game-Changer of IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill (GT) - Rs 10 lakh

Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill (GT) - Rs 10 lakh

Longest Six of IPL 2023 - Faf du Plessis (RCB) - Rs 10 lakh

Catch of the Season - Rashid Khan (GT) - Rs 10 lakh

Fairplay Award - Delhi Capitals (Only Trophy)

Orange Cap winner - Shubman Gill (GT) - Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap winner - Mohammed Shami (GT) - Rs 10 lakh

Best Pitch and Ground - Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium - Rs 50 lakh

Runner-up team - Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.5 crore

Winning team - Chennai Super Kings - Rs 20 crore

