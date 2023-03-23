IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone fully available, NOC denied for Jonny Bairstow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been cleared to play the entire season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This comes as a good piece of news for Punjab Kings (PBKS) who were waiting patiently for an update. Livingstone had injured his knee and ankle during the Rawalpindi Test against a few months and was out of action since then. However, the cricketer was part of Lancashire County Cricket Club's off-season training recently in Dubai and has been declared fit to take part in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Cricbuzz, Punjab were also dealt a huge blow as Jonny Bairstow has been denied NOC despite being fit. However, he hasn't played any cricket since August 2022 due to injury he sustained on the golf course and hence, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is being careful in his case. The board, apparently, wants him to be fit and available for the upcoming Ashes that is scheduled to commence on June 16.

In another delightful update for Punjab Kings, their most expensive buy in IPL auction 2023, Sam Curran's participation has been confirmed as well. The franchise had secured his services for INR 18.5 crore. Among other England players, Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians), Mark Wood (LSG), and Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings) will be joining their respective teams soon having confirmed their participation in IPL 2023.

The 16th edition of IPL is set to begin on March 31 with the game between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

List of England players who are playing in IPL 2023:

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings), Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings), Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Phil Salt (Delhi Capitals), Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Adil Rashid (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Joe Root (Rajasthan Royals), Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings), Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings), Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings), Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), David Willey (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants).

Latest Cricket News