IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders suffer major blow, Shakib Al Hasan out of tournament

Kolkata hit with major blow as Shakib pulls out from IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have been dealt a major blow as star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reportedly pulled out of IPL 2023. The franchise played its first game of the season against Punjab Kings and lost by 7 runs via the DLS method.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan has pulled out of the tournament and has formally announced his decision to the franchise. Shakib has recently led his national side in a T20I series against Ireland and was named for the one-off test alongside Litton Das, the other KKR player. The report adds that Das is expected to join the KKR franchise later in the week.

Shakib is expected to stay away from IPL 2023 due to national commitments and personal issues. Shakib was bought by KKR for his base price of 1.5 Cr.

Bangladesh squad for one-off Ireland Test: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

