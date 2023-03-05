IPL 2023: KL Rahul's LSG to not play all four overseas players? Here is team's strongest starting eleven

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI KL Rahul | File Photo

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants put in a spirited performance in their maiden IPL season, and come the 2023 edition, they would want to go a step ahead and claim the title. Rahul has been under immense scrutiny for some time now, and this season could do wonders for him. The team too is shaping up pretty nicely.

One thing that sets them apart is the amount of Indian talent that they have. The team may not even play all 4 overseas players. Here is LGS's probable starting eleven.

LSG Playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, , Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2023 Schedule

April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Lucknow Super Giants: Full Squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh

