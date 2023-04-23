IPL 2023: KKR vs CSK, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 33, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata face Chennai

IPL 2023: KKR vs CSK, Today Match Prediction - Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the 33rd match of IPL 2023. While CSK are looking for a hat-trick of wins, KKR are coming after a hat-trick of losses in the tournament. Let's see how these two can fare against each other in their match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR's too many issues

Kolkata Knight Riders have several issues to address in the team. They are continuously looking for opening combinations, while their power hitters have fired only on a few occasions. KKR have played 4 different opening combinations in 6 games till now and the likes of Andre Russell and Nitish Rana are not performing consistently.

CSK's issues well hidden

CSK have a few issues too. But it would be wise to say that they are well hidden. Injuries to some of their players like Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, and Ben Stokes have not dented their march. Meanwhile, they possess a pretty inexperienced pace attack but still find ways to win. Notably, CSK are helped by their strong batting force and their formidable spin attack.

Pitch and Weather report

The surface at the Eden Gardens helps batters and the venue is small in dimensions. There is some assistance for pacers at the start. Meanwhile, with the sun baking in India, the surface might dry up a bit and help the spinners.

There is a slight chance of rain during the evening. According to AccuWeather, there is a 6% probability of rain.

Best batter:

Ruturaj Gaikwad can be a batter to watch out for. He is in fine form during the tournament and can trouble the opposition any day. Gaikwad has scored 235 runs in 6 innings this season.

Best bowler:

Sunil Narine can be a bowler to watch out for. He has a fabulous record at Eden Gardens and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker at a single venue in IPL. He has picked 58 wickets at Eden Gardens.

Match winner Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Latest Cricket News