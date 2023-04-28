Friday, April 28, 2023
     
IPL 2023: KKR player Litton Das leaves team camp, returns home for family emergency

IPL 2023: Litton Das has left the KKR camp to attend a family emergency. He played only 1 match for KKR in IPL 2023.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2023 16:16 IST
Litton Das leaves KKR camp
Image Source : PTI Litton Das leaves KKR camp

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders player Litton Das has left the team camp in India and has flown back to his home in Bangladesh. Das has traveled home to attend a family emergency and there is no confirmation on his date of return to India. The wicket-keeper batter has played just one match in IPL 2023.

"He had a family medical emergency for which he had to fly back to Dhaka this morning. There is no update on his return yet," a team official said as quoted by news agency PTI. Das was bought by KKR for Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction. He played just one game in the 2023 season and that came against Delhi Capitals.

 More to follow...

